S S Rajamouli's 'RRR' to release on Eid 2022: Report

Director S S Rajamouli's latest magnum opus Rise Roar Revolt (RRR) may not release in theatres on October 13, according to a report carried by Bollywood Hungama. The stakeholders apparently feel that the biggie will not be able to live up to its potential at the box office due to the Covid-19 situation and have urged 'Jakanna' to come up with a new date. The Baahubali helmer has understood their demands and agreed to postpone it to Eid. An official announcement is likely to be made in the coming days.

The pandemic brought the film industry to a standstill as theaters were closed to avoid large public gatherings. OTT emerged as an alternative as films such as Gulabo Sitabo, Laxmii and Sadak 2 premiered digitally. Movies such as Mumbai Saga and Roohi released in theatres in March but failed to live up to expectations. Even Bellbottom, the first Hindi film to release in theatres after the second wave, didn't make a strong impact at the box office. Rajamouli's film has the potential to help the industry regain its mojo,

RRR is touted to be a period drama and it revolves around the fictional bond between two real freedom fighters. While Jr NTR plays Bheem, Ram Character essays the role of Alluri Sitharamaraju. The film is likely to have strong dialogues and 'emotional' action scenes. It stars Alia Bhatt as the leading lady and marks her Tollywood debut. The cast includes Ajay Devgn, Olivia Morris, Alison Doody, Shriya Saran and Ray Stevenson. The Raju Chacha actor essays the role of a seasoned freedom fighter in the biggie and is likely to have scenes with the young heroes. Its music has been composed by ace composer M M Keeravani/M M Kreem.

Rajamouli, meanwhile, has already finalised his next movie. He will be teaming up with Mahesh Babu for an adventure drama after wrapping up RRR.