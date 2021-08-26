S S Rajamouli's upcoming movie 'RRR' wraps up shoot

The shoot of director S S Rajamouli's latest magnum opus Rise Roar Revolt (RRR) has been wrapped, the team confirmed on Twitter on Thursday. A few pickup shots remain, which will be wrapped up soon. The makers added that post production is in full swing and assured fans that major updates are around the corner.



And thats a wrap! 🤟🏻

Except a couple of pickup shots, we are officially done with the entire shoot of #RRRMovie. Incidentally finished with the same bike shot that we started with on November 19th 2018. pic.twitter.com/lfXErpTbSS — RRR Movie (@RRRMovie) August 26, 2021

This comes after it was reported that RRR, slated to hit the screens on October 13, has been postponed to Eid 2022 due to the Covid-19 situation. The biggie is touted to be a period drama and it revolves around the fictional friendship between two real freedom fighters-- Bheem and Alluri Seetharamaraju. While Jr NTR plays the Tribal leader, Charan essays the role of 'Manyam Veerudu'.

RRR stars Alia Bhatt as the leading lady and marks her Telugu debut. The cast includes Ajay Devgn, Samuthirakani, Shriya Saran, Olivia Morris, Ray Stevenson, and Alison Doody. Daisy Edgar-Jones was to be part of the biggie but opted out due to 'personal reasons'.

The film has been penned by K V Vijayendra Prasad, who wrote the Baahubali saga and Salman Khan's Bajrangi Bhaijaan. He recently revealed that it features 'emotional' action scenes that will cater to the masses. RRR's tunes have been composed by M M Keeravani/M M Kreem. The first single, titled Dosti, has already garnered a fair deal of attention as it celebrates a universal bond-- friendship

Rajamouli, meanwhile, has already finalised his next movie. He will be teaming up with Mahesh Babu for an adventure drama after wrapping up RRR. The Spyder actor recently revealed that it will be nothing like the Baahubali saga. It will go on the floors after the RRR releases in theatres.