S Shankar's film starring Ram Charan, Kiara Advani titled 'Game Changer'

S Shankar's upcoming film, starring Ram Charan and Kiara Advani, is titled Game Changer.

Sri Venkateswara Creations, the makers of the Telugu movie, made the announcement Monday on the occasion of Ram Charan's 38th birthday.

Ram Charan also shared the update on his official Twitter account.

The film has music by Thaman S and cinematography by Thirunavukarasu. Game Changer marks the second collaboration between Ram Charan and Advani, who previously worked in Vinaya Vidheya Rama (2019).