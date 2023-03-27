S Shankar's film starring Ram Charan, Kiara Advani titled 'Game Changer'

Ram Charan, Kiara Advani's film titled 'Game Changer'

PTI, New Delhi,
  • Mar 27 2023, 16:36 ist
  • updated: Mar 27 2023, 16:36 ist
Ram Charan also shared the update on his official Twitter account. credit: Twitter / @AlwaysRamCharan

S Shankar's upcoming film, starring Ram Charan and Kiara Advani, is titled Game Changer.

Sri Venkateswara Creations, the makers of the Telugu movie, made the announcement Monday on the occasion of Ram Charan's 38th birthday.

Ram Charan also shared the update on his official Twitter account.

The film has music by Thaman S and cinematography by Thirunavukarasu. Game Changer marks the second collaboration between Ram Charan and Advani, who previously worked in Vinaya Vidheya Rama (2019).

ram charan
Kiara Advani
Entertainment News
Telugu cinema

