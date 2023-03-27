S Shankar's film starring Ram Charan, Kiara Advani titled 'Game Changer'

S Shankar's upcoming film, starring Ram Charan and Kiara Advani, is titled Game Changer.
Sri Venkateswara Creations, the makers of the Telugu movie, made the announcement Monday on the occasion of Ram Charan's 38th birthday.
#GAMECHANGER it is…💥💥
Mega Powerstar @alwaysramcharan @shankarshanmugh @advani_kiara @DOP_Tirru @MusicThaman @SVC_official #SVC50 #RC15 #HBDGlobalStarRamCharan
— Sri Venkateswara Creations (@SVC_official) March 27, 2023
Ram Charan also shared the update on his official Twitter account.
Game Changer it is!!!!
— Ram Charan (@AlwaysRamCharan) March 27, 2023
The film has music by Thaman S and cinematography by Thirunavukarasu. Game Changer marks the second collaboration between Ram Charan and Advani, who previously worked in Vinaya Vidheya Rama (2019).
