Sachy death: Amala Paul thanks the writer for giving her one of her biggest hits ‘Run Baby Run’

Amala Paul is arguably one of the most popular names in Malayalam cinema and enjoys a good fan following for a variety of reasons. The Laila O Laila actress recently penned a heartfelt note for noted writer-director Sachy, who passed away on Thursday (June 18) following a cardiac arrest. She thanked him for giving her one of the most memorable movies of her career with Run Baby Run and said that ‘Renuka’ will always have a special place in her heart. She added that he ‘mastered’ the art and moved into the big league in no time.

“Sachy gave me one of my biggest hits in the Malayalam industry with Run Baby Run ~ Renuka lives on! He entered this world, mastered his art and moved on to another dimension. With fond memories, I wish you farewell my dear friend. Goodbye, until we meet again,” tweeted the star.

Sachy began his career with the film Chocolate (2007), which he penned with Sethu. The two subsequently collaborated for films such as Robin Hood, Mammootty’s Doubles and Seniors. As an independent writer, he worked on films such as Run Baby Run, Sherlock Toms and the well-received Driving License. He turned director with the 2015 release Anarkali, which did well at the box office. Sachy’s second directorial venture Ayyappanum Koshiyum is considered to be one of the finest movies of the year. A Bollywood adaptation of Prithviraj starrer, backed by actor John Abraham, is in the works.

Coming back to Amala, she will soon in seen in the eagerly-awaited Aadujeevitham, co-starring Prithviraj. She is also working on the Telugu remake of the Hindi web series Lust Stories, which is likely to be bolder the original. She also has Adho Andha Paravai Pola and Cadaver in her kitty. Many feel, these projects might help add a new dimension to her career.