Sai Pallavi to be a part of this Chiranjeevi starrer?

There’s no denying the fact that Sai Pallavi is one of the most popular and sought-after young actresses in the Telugu film industry. The Fidaa star enjoys a strong fan following due to her effective screen presence, lively nature and tendency to live life on her own terms. According to an India Today report, ‘Bhanumati’ is set to play a key role in Chiranjeevi’s film with director Meher Ramesh.

The movie, which was recently confirmed by actor Pawan Kalyan, is reportedly a remake of the Tamil blockbuster Vedalam and features the ‘Megastar’ in the role played by Ajith Kumar in the original version. Sai Pallavi is likely to play Chiru’s sister in the biggie, reprising Lakshmi Menon’s role from the Tamil film.

If things go as planned, the Vedalam remake will mark Sai Pallavi’s return to the ‘Mega’ compound after a hiatus. She had previously acted opposite Varun Tej in the previously-mentioned Fidaa, which emerged as a big hit at the box office.

Vedalam, directed by ‘Siruthai’ Siva, was an action-drama that revolved around the exploits of a cab driver with a past. It featured the cult Aaluma Doluma that emerged as a rage among fans. The biggie had an impressive cast that included Shruti Haasan, Rahul Dev, Kabir Duan Singh and Soori. Vedalam was remade in Bengali as Sultan with Jeet in the lead.

Coming back to Sai Pallavi, she will soon be seen in the eagerly-awaited Love Story that features her as the leading lady opposite Naga Chaitanya. The romantic-drama has already created a great deal of buzz among movie buffs due to the catchy Pilla number, suggesting that things are heading in the right direction. The powerhouse performer will also be seen in Virata Parvam, co-starring Rana Daggubati. One is likely to receive clarity on their release dates once the Covid-19 situation improves and theatres reopen.