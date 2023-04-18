Saif Ali Khan joins Jr NTR's next movie, starts filming

PTI
PTI, Mumbai,
  • Apr 18 2023, 13:05 ist
  • updated: Apr 18 2023, 13:05 ist
Tentatively titled "NTR 30", the movie is billed as an high-octane action drama set in the forgotten coastal lands of India. Credit: Twitter/@NTRArtsOfficial

Actor Saif Ali Khan on Tuesday joined the cast of superstar Jr NTR's next feature film.

Production banner NTR Arts shared the news of Saif joining the pan-India movie's cast, which also includes actor Janhvi Kapoor.

The studio also posted photos of Saif's meeting with Jr NTR and director Koratala Siva.

"Team #NTR30 welcomes #SaifAliKhan on board. The National Award winning actor joined the shoot of the high voltage action drama," NTR Arts posted on Twitter.

Tentatively titled "NTR 30", the movie is billed as an high-octane action drama set in the forgotten coastal lands of India.

The movie marks the first collaboration between Saif and Jr NTR. It is slated to be released in theatres on April 5, 2024.

Saif will be next seen in Prabhas-led Adipurush, which has been shot simultaneously in Hindi and Telugu. The film is scheduled for a theatrical release on June 16.

Entertainment News
NTR Jr
Saif Ali Khan

