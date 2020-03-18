Saif Ali Khan on ‘Angrezi Medium’: I like the way Kareena slaps people on screen

Actress Kareena Kapoor Khan recently grabbed a great deal of attention when she delivered a feisty performance in Angrezi Medium and left movie buffs asking for more. While speaking to Mumbai Mirror, Saif Ali Khan praised his wife’s onscreen antics and said that he liked the way she slapped people in the Homi Adjania-helmed flick.

“She is amazing as always. I like the way she slaps on screen. I hope I am not at the receiving end ever,” he added.

Angrezi Medium, touted to be a comedy-drama, features Kareena in the role of a cop and marks her first major collaboration with Irrfan Khan. The Heroine actress did full justice to the challenging role despite getting limited screen time and proved her mettle. The film, which hit screens on Friday (March 13), opened on a good note despite the coronavirus threat. It, however, slowed down on the second day itself and ended the opening weekend with underwhelming figures. Angrezi Medium has a stellar cast that includes names such as Ranvir Shorey, Radhika Madan and Dimple Kapadia. It is a “spiritual sequel” to the 2017 release Hindi Medium, which helped Irrfan add a new dimension to his career.

Coming back to Kareena, she is still one of the busiest actors in Hindi cinema. The 39-year-old will next be seen in the eagerly-awaited Lal Singh Chaddha, marking her third collaboration with Aamir Khan. The film, an adaptation of Forrest Gump, features Bollywood’s ‘Begum’ in a new avatar. The comedy-drama has a strong supporting cast that includes Mona Singh and ‘Makkal Selvan’ Vijay Sethupathi. Lal Singh Chaddha is slated to hit screens this December.