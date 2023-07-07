Saira Banu joins Instagram, shares pics of Dilip Kumar

Saira Banu joins Instagram on Dilip Kumar's second death anniversary

The 78-year-old actor shared a throwback photograph with Kumar as her first post on Instagram.

PTI
PTI, Mumbai,
  • Jul 07 2023, 16:40 ist
  • updated: Jul 07 2023, 20:42 ist
Saira Banu and Dilip Kumar. Credit: Instagram/@sairabanu

Hindi cinema veteran Saira Banu on Friday made Instagram debut and paid tribute to husband, cinema icon Dilip Kumar, on his second death anniversary.

The 78-year-old actor shared a throwback photograph with Kumar as her first post on Instagram and said through the social media platform she would would like to share the late actor's "life, his thoughts and vision".

"I am writing this note on the 7th of July to especially express my gratitude to the overwhelming multitude of caring well-wishers and dearest friends from the world over who have so tremendously swept me off my feet till today with their everlasting remembrance, love and respect for my Kohinoor, Dilip Kumar Sahib (sic)," Banu wrote.

She said Kumar, whose real name was Mohammed Yusuf Khan, was not only the greatest actor but also a "great human being".

"On Instagram I would like to share his life, his thoughts and vision, as also his dedication and commitments not only to the Film Industry of which he has been the ultimate actor, but various other activities towards society and well-being of the world at large," Banu added.

Kumar, known for leading iconic films such as "Madhumati", "Naya Daur", "Mughal-e-Azam", "Devdas", "Ganga Jumna", and "Saudagar", was awarded Indian cinema's highest honour -- the Dada Saheb Phalke Award in 1994.

The actor died in July 2021 after prolonged illness at age of 98.

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Check out all newsletters

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Mumbai
Entertainment News
Dilip Kumar
Saira Banu
Instagram

Related videos

What's Brewing

Pak woman's affair with Indian man on PUBG ends in jail

Pak woman's affair with Indian man on PUBG ends in jail

How ‘drinkflation’ affects the price of your pint

How ‘drinkflation’ affects the price of your pint

Rains subside in Kerala, many lodged in relief camps

Rains subside in Kerala, many lodged in relief camps

Object hurled at Drake during concert in Chicago

Object hurled at Drake during concert in Chicago

'Project-K', first-ever Indian film to debut at SDCC

'Project-K', first-ever Indian film to debut at SDCC

Ricky Martin, Jwan Yosef announce divorce

Ricky Martin, Jwan Yosef announce divorce

Tomatoes costlier than petrol as prices skyrocket

Tomatoes costlier than petrol as prices skyrocket

Study reveals age of onset of 7 diseases

Study reveals age of onset of 7 diseases

Haryana allows restaurants to stay open 24×7

Haryana allows restaurants to stay open 24×7

 