'Sairat' helmer Nagraj Manjule to direct 'Matka King' based on gambler Ratan Khatri

Set between the 1960s and the 1990s, the series will capture the culture of Mumbai's working classes of the '60s and '70s

IANS, Mumbai,
  • Jan 11 2022, 16:11 ist
  • updated: Jan 11 2022, 16:11 ist
Filmmaker Nagraj Manjule, known for films like 'Sairat' and 'Fandry', is set to direct a series titled 'Matka King', inspired by true events and the life of the Karachi-born Ratan Khatri, the founding father of gambling in India.

Set between the 1960s and the 1990s, the series will capture the culture of Mumbai's working classes of the '60s and '70s and will show how money moves through the informal economy and influences a nation's power structure.

Thrilled to be donning the showrunner's mantle, Nagraj Manjule says, "I am looking forward to this new opportunity of being able to tell a very unique and captivating story on OTT and partnering with Sid Roy Kapur who shares a common creative vision."

He adds, "I truly hope that the viewers enjoy the world of the 'Matka King' as much as we are enjoying the process of creating it."

Siddharth Roy Kapur, who is producing the series under the banner of Roy Kapur Films, shares, "Nagraj Manjule's 'Sairat' is one of my favourite movies of the last decade and I'm thrilled to be collaborating with him to tell this fascinating story that we hope will resonate with viewers across India and the world."

