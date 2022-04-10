Sajid Nadiadwala's 'Bawaal', starring Varun Dhawan and Janhvi Kapoor, goes on floors in Lucknow

Producer Sajid Nadiadwala's latest movie Bawaal, which marks Varun Dhawan and Janhvi Kapoor first collaboration, went on the floors in Lucknow today much to the delight of fans. The first schedule will be shot entirely in the city. Following this, the team will move to different locations. Bawaal will be filmed across three Indian cities and five European countries, which suggests that it will be a visual treat for fans.

Bawaal will be directed by Nitesh Tiwari, who rose to fame when he wielded the microphone for Aamir Khan's 2016 blockbuster Dangal. While not a lot is known about the plot, the producer's body of worr indicates that it will provide fans with top-notch entertainment and a wholesome experience. The film comes at a time when Nadiadwala is going through a busy phase on the work front. He garnered attention with Tadap, which proved to be a good launch vehicle for Suniel Shetty's son Ahan. The romantic-thriller, a remake of the Telugu hit RX 100, made a decent impact at the box office despite Covid restrictions in Maharashtra. It remains to be seen whether Bawaal turns out to be a memorable release for him when it hits the screens on April 7, 2023.

Dhawan, meanwhile, was last in the 2020 release Collie No 1 that proved to be a 'digital blockbuster'. It starred Sara Ali Khan as the female protagonist. The cast included Paresh Rawal, Johnny Lever, Jaaved Jaaferi, Rajpal Yadav and Anil Dhawan.

Dhawan has the comedy drama Jug Jugg Jeeyo, co-starring Anil Kapoor and Neetu Kapoor, and the horror-comedy Bhediya in his kitty.

The Dhadak star, on the other hand, has Good Luck Jerry in her kitty. The film is a remake of the Tamil movie Kolamaavu Kokila, which starred Nayanthara, and is touted to be a gamechanger for her. She will also be seen in Mili, an adaptation of the Malayalam survival drama Helen.