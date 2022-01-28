'Salaar' new poster: Shruti Haasan's graceful avatar wins hearts

Pan-India star Prabhas on Thursday unveiled actor Shruti Haasan's first look poster from his upcoming movie Salaar. He referred to her as an 'energy ball on set' and wished her on her 36th birthday. The multi-talented artist, who made her debut with the Hindi movie Luck, is seen in a graceful avatar in the poster, which is likely to cater to her die-hard fans.

Salaar, backed by Hombale Films, is touted to be an actioner and marks Darling's first collaboration with Shruti. It has been directed by Prashanth Neel, who wielded the microphone for the Kannada blockbuster KGF, and may prove to be a gamechanger for him. The biggie revolves around the journey of a 'violent man' and will cater to the mass audience. It is likely to feature several fight sequences and elevation scenes. Actor Jagapathi Babu will be seen in a key role in Salaar. It was previously reported that the flick would have shades of Neel's popular film Ugramm but the director dismissed the rumours, adding that he wrote the script with Prabhas in mind. Salaar is slated to hit the screens later this year.

Shruti is, meanwhile, going through a busy phase on the work front. The Vakeel Saab star will soon be seen in NBK 107, which marks her first collaboration with 'Nata Simha' Balakrishna. She is also part of the psychological-thriller series Bestseller.

Prabhas, on the other hand, is awaiting the release of his latest movie Radhe Shyam. The romantic drama was to hit the screens on Sankranti but got postponed due to an increase in Covid-19 cases. He is set to play Lord Ram in the mythological drama Adipurush, directed by Om Raut of Tanhaji fame. He also has Project K, which marks his first collaboration with Nag Ashwin, and the cop drama Spirit, directed by Arjun Reddy helmer Sandeep Vanga, in his kitty.

