'Salaar': Vaani Kapoor to be part of Prabhas' upcoming movie?

Bollywood star Vaani Kapoor may soon be roped in to play a key role in actor Prabhas' upcoming film Salaar, according to reports in the Telugu media. If things go as planned, this will mark her first collaboration with the mass hero who emerged as a pan-India star with the Baahubali saga. She is no stranger to South Indian cinema as she previously played the leading lady in the Tamil movie Aaha Kalyanam, a remake of Band Baaja Baaraat. It starred Nani in the lead and made a decent impact at the box office.

Salaar is directed by Prashanth Neel, who rose to fame with the Yash-starrer KGF and Srimurali's Ugramm, and revolves around the journey of a 'violent man'. It stars Shruti Haasan as the leading lady and marks her first collaboration with 'Darling'. It was previously reported that Disha Patani, who recently garnered attention with her work in Radhe, would be a part of the flick but this is yet to be confirmed.

Salaar is slated to hit the screens next year.

Vaani, meanwhile, is awaiting the release of Bell Bottom, her first film outside the Yash Raj Films banner. The spy-thriller has a stellar cast headlined by Akshay Kumar, Huma Qureshi and Lara Dutta, She also has Shamshera and the romantic drama Chandigarh Kare Aashiqui in her kitty.

Prabhas, on the other hand, is awaiting the release of Radhe Shyam, which marks his first collaboration with Pooja Hegde. It has been directed by Radha Krishna Kumar of Jil fame and revolves around the romantic journey of two lovers. The Mirchi hero also has the mythological drama Adipurush, an adaptation of the Ramayana, and the Nag Ashwin-helmed Prabhas 21, co-starring Deepika Padukone, in his kitty. There have been talks of him teaming up with Siddharth Anand, best known for films such as Bang Bang and War, for an action-thriller to be released in multiple languages.