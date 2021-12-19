Salman Khan grooves to 'Jumme Ki Raat' at wedding of politician Praful Patel's son

A video of Bollywood actor Salman Khan shaking a leg with Anil Kapoor and Shilpa Shetty on the number 'Jumme Ki Raat' has been doing the rounds on social media.

The actors were seen dancing on the number at senior politician Praful Patel's son's wedding function in Jaipur on Saturday. In the clip, Salman is seen doing the hook dance steps and even blowing a kiss.

On the work front, Salman is all set to shoot for the next installment in the 'Tiger' saga. It features Katrina Kaif as the leading lady Anil, on the other hand, has wrapped up his upcoming film 'Jug Jugg Jeeyo' with Neetu Kapoor, Varun Dhawan and Kiara Advani.