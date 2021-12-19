Salman Khan grooves to 'Jumme Ki Raat' at wedding of politician Praful Patel's son

A video of Bollywood actor Salman Khan shaking a leg with Anil Kapoor and Shilpa Shetty on the number 'Jumme Ki Raat' has been doing the rounds on social media.
@praful_patel sir many many congratulations for the new member in the family. @BeingSalmanKhan @AnilKapoor pic.twitter.com/ve74a44oDQ
— Simply Gurgaon (@SimplyGurgaon) December 19, 2021
The actors were seen dancing on the number at senior politician Praful Patel's son's wedding function in Jaipur on Saturday. In the clip, Salman is seen doing the hook dance steps and even blowing a kiss.
On the work front, Salman is all set to shoot for the next installment in the 'Tiger' saga. It features Katrina Kaif as the leading lady Anil, on the other hand, has wrapped up his upcoming film 'Jug Jugg Jeeyo' with Neetu Kapoor, Varun Dhawan and Kiara Advani.
Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube
The temple economy of a state famous for its churches
Surviving climate change means living with water here
Hundreds queue for passports in bid to leave Afghan
Don't want to succumb to fans' expectations: Mohanlal
The changing food traditions of Jama Masjid
Mumbai's flamingos to be satellite-tagged for tracking