Salman Khan grooves to 'Jumme Ki Raat' at a wedding

Salman Khan grooves to 'Jumme Ki Raat' at wedding of politician Praful Patel's son

Salman will next be seen in 'Tiger 3', the third instalment of the 'Tiger' franchise

IANS
IANS, Mumbai,
  • Dec 19 2021, 17:22 ist
  • updated: Dec 19 2021, 17:49 ist
Bollywood star Salman Khan. Credit: Reuters Photo

 A video of Bollywood actor Salman Khan shaking a leg with  Anil Kapoor and Shilpa Shetty on the number 'Jumme Ki Raat' has been doing the rounds on social media.

The actors were seen dancing on the number at senior politician Praful Patel's son's wedding function in Jaipur on Saturday. In the clip, Salman is seen doing the hook dance steps and even blowing a kiss.

On the work front, Salman is all set to shoot for the next installment in the 'Tiger' saga. It features Katrina Kaif as the leading lady  Anil, on the other hand, has wrapped up his upcoming film 'Jug Jugg Jeeyo' with Neetu Kapoor, Varun Dhawan and Kiara Advani.

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Salman Khan
bollywood
Entertainment News

What's Brewing

The temple economy of a state famous for its churches

The temple economy of a state famous for its churches

Surviving climate change means living with water here

Surviving climate change means living with water here

Hundreds queue for passports in bid to leave Afghan

Hundreds queue for passports in bid to leave Afghan

Don't want to succumb to fans' expectations: Mohanlal

Don't want to succumb to fans' expectations: Mohanlal

The changing food traditions of Jama Masjid

The changing food traditions of Jama Masjid

Mumbai's flamingos to be satellite-tagged for tracking

Mumbai's flamingos to be satellite-tagged for tracking

 