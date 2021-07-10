Salman Khan, Katrina Kaif to resume 'Tiger 3' shoot this month: Reports

Bollywood stars Salman Khan and Katrina Kaif are set to resume work on their upcoming film Tiger 3 from July 23, according to multiple reports. A major chunk of the flick was shot before the Covid-19 lockdown and the remaining portions will be filmed once it goes on the floors again. It was previously reported that Tiger 3 would resume in June but that did not happen. It remains to be seen whether things go as planned this time.

Tiger 3, directed by Maneesh Sharma, is a spy-thriller and the third installment of the Tiger series. The franchise began with the 2012 release Ek Tha Tiger, which emerged as a big hit. Its sequel Tiger Zinda Hai hit the screens in 2017. Tiger 3 is touted to be 'bigger and better' than the previous parts of the series. It features Emraan Hashmi, the star of films such as Murder and Jannat, as the antagonist and is touted to be a gamechanger for the former 'Serial Kisser'. Tiger 3 is connected with Shah Rukh Khan's Pathan as 'Bhai' will be seen as Tiger in the Siddharth Anand-helmed flick. Ranvir Shorey, who essayed a key role in Ek Tha Tiger, too is a part of the movie

Salman, meanwhile, is going through a busy phase on the work front and recently impressed fans with his work in the Eid release Radhe. It was an action-thriller and featured Disha Patani as the leading lady. He is working on Kabhi Eid Kabhi Diwali, which may soon be renamed Bhaijaan.The flick stars Pooja Hegde as the leading lady and marks her first collaboration with the mass hero. There have been talks of him reprising Vijay's role in the Hindi adaptation of the Tamil blockbuster Master. 'Sallu' is also part of the action drama Antim.

Katrina, on the other hand, will next be seen in Sooryavanshi. The Rohit shetty-helmed actioner reunites her with Akshay Kumar, who romanced her in films such as Namaste London and Singh Is Kinng, is likely to release in theatres once the Covid-19 situation improves. The Fitoor star is also part of a superhero movie.