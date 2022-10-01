Salman Khan pens heartfelt note after body double Sagar Pandey passes away

Superstar Salman Khan has paid a tribute to body double Sagar Pandey, who passed away following a heart attack.
According to media reports, Pandey, who appeared as the actor’s body double in movies like Bajrangi Bhaijaan, Tubelight, Dabangg, and others, died after suffering a heart attack at a gym here on Friday.
Pandey was rushed to a nearby hospital where he was declared dead, the reports stated.
Khan condoled Pandey's death by sharing a throwback picture with the body double from the sets of 2015 film Bajrangi Bhaijaan.
"Dil se shukar adda kar raha hoon (I thank you from the bottom of my heart) for being there with me. May your soul rest in peace brother Sagar. Thank you #RIP #SagarPandey,” the 56-year-old superstar captioned the post.
Many celebrities, including veteran actor Anupam Kher and Sangeeta Bijlani, commented on Khan's post and condoled Pandey's death.
Khan’s bodyguard Shera and actor Ronit Bose Roy also commented on Khan's post.
