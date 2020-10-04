Salman Khan resumes 'Radhe' shoot after over six months

PTI
PTI,
  • Oct 04 2020, 19:40 ist
  • updated: Oct 04 2020, 19:40 ist
Superstar Salman Khan on Sunday announced he has resumed shooting for his action-drama "Radhe: Your Most Wanted Bhai".

The 54-year-old actor was shooting for the Prabhudheva directorial before the lockdown was announced in March.

Taking to Instagram, Khan shared a picture from the set, wearing a jacket, with his back facing the camera.

"Back to shoot after six and a half months. Feels good," he captioned the picture.

The film, which reunites Khan with his "Bharat" co-star Disha Patani, was earlier scheduled to hit the screens on May 22.

Due to the coronavirus pandemic, two songs and some patchwork of about five days of the movie was yet to be finished.

Khan recently also started shooting for the 14th season of his reality show "Bigg Boss". The Colors show, which the actor hosts, went on air Saturday night.

