Salman Khan shoots in Leh Ladakh, flaunts long hair

Taking to Instagram, Salman posted a picture posing with a motorbike, with his back towards the camera and captioned it as 'Leh Ladakh'

IANS
IANS, Mumbai,
  • Aug 19 2022, 19:12 ist
  • updated: Aug 19 2022, 21:24 ist
Salman Khan. Credit: IANS File Photo

Bollywood superstar Salman Khan shared a picture flaunting his long hair while shooting for a new film in Leh Ladakh.

Taking to Instagram, Salman posted a picture posing with a motorbike, with his back towards the camera and captioned it as "Leh Ladakh".

However, the actor did not share details about the film or what is he shooting for.

Also Read | Will Vijay Sethupathi be a part of 'Pushpa 2'?

He will next be seen in the third installment of Tiger franchise alongside Katrina Kaif. It is all set to release on April 21, 2023. He also has Kabhi Eid Kabhi Diwali, which stars Pooja Hegde.

Salman will reportedly make a cameo in Shah Rukh Khan-starrer Pathaan, which also stars Deepika Padukone. He will also be seen alongside Jacqueline Fernandes in Kick 2.

