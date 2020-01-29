Salman Khan snatches a fan's phone for clicking a selfie; controversial video goes viral

Salman Khan, one of the biggest names in Bollywood, recently grabbed attention for a rather unexpected reason when he hit out at a fan for trying to click a selfie at the Goa airport. In a video, which has gone viral, 'Bhai' is seen snatching the person's phone and treating him in a harsh way. As expected, his actions created a great deal of buzz and evoked mixed reactions from the 'aam junta'. While some people trolled Bollywood's 'Sultan', others said that his behaviour was justified.

Here are the top reactions

One should learn from @iamsrk and @Varun_dvn that how fan's should be treated, rather just snatching phone from a fan who comes forward for a selfie. Don't forget, they are the one who bought you on top, they can bring you down anytime. Start respecting your fan's. #SalmanKhan. https://t.co/aeu0DMVeEI — Saurabh SAHEJ Singh (@itzSaurabh786) January 29, 2020

@BeingSalmanKhan @bollywood_life @tweetbeinghuman what you did in Goa did not suit your personality. you could have politely refuse to take selfie. but old habits die hard. shame on you. keep your arrogance at your home. you just a human.. — Pascoal Noronha (@Planetgoa) January 29, 2020

USKO BHAII NE ACHE SE SSMJHA YA THA ACHE SELFIE LELO WO JADA OVER KAR RAHA THA ESLIYE USKA MOBILE LE LIYA — being_salman_nawab_01 (@Mustaki86828303) January 29, 2020

Airport Management had already cautioned the staff about taking selfie of VIP & VVIP .... Despite that ....

He is a staff n he should be aware of what was been told or instructed ...

It was Staff who MISBEHAVED by taking video n not selfie ....@BeingSalmanKhan behaved rightly https://t.co/gxMjYxKIac — BollywoodXpress🎬 (@Prashanth13G) January 29, 2020

In the past, Salman has stated that he has no issues with posing for selfies as long as fans follow the protocol and ask for permission. As such, it seems the fan ticked of the mass hero by not taking his permission.

Interestingly, some time ago, Tamil actor Sivakumar too landed in a similar controversy after e broke a fan's phone while he was trying to click his photo. Defending his actions, he had said no one has the right to treat a celebrity as 'public property.

"It is a courtesy to ask any celebrity or any person before they start clicking photos with them. A celebrity cannot be treated or taken for granted as a public property. I am someone, who has never hesitated to take photos at airport and any gatherings with hundreds and thousands of people," he had said.

All in all, the incident involving Salman is not a one-off case at all.

Meanwhile, Salman was last seen in the Prabhudeva-directed Dabangg 3, which proved to be a success despite not living up to expectations. The cast also included Sudeep, Sonakshi Sinha and Arbaaz Khan.

With Dabangg 3 in the past, he has turned his attention to Radhe that marks his second consecutive collaboration with Prabhudeva. The film features Disha Patani as the leading lady and this is one of its highlights. The cast also includes Randeep Hooda, Zarina Wahab and Jackie Shroff.