Salman Khan to resume the shoot of ‘Radhe’ from October 2?

It is no secret that Salman Khan is one of the most popular and sought-after names in the Hindi film industry. The action hero enjoys a strong fan following due to his good looks, striking screen presence and bindass nature. According to a report carried by Mumbai Mirror, ‘Bhai’ will be resuming the shoot of the eagerly-awaited Radhe in Mumbai from October 2.

The team will be filming a song a few more key sequences during the 12-day schedule. The set construction is reportedly already underway, indicating that things are heading in the right director. Radhe, directed by top filmmaker Prabhudeva, is an action-thriller that revolves Salman in the role of a gangster. It is likely to have plenty of commercial elements and be a paisa vasool affair for the audience.

The movie features Disha Patani as the leading lady and marks her second collaboration with Salman Khan after the well-received Bharat. The cast includes Jackie Shroff and Randeep Hooda. Hooda had impressed a section of the audience with his performance in Kick, which featured ‘Bhaijaan’ in a lively avatar. It remains to be seen if he hits the right notes this time around as well.

Radhe was slated to hit screens this Eid but that did not happen due to the Covid-19 pandemic. The buzz is that it will release in theatres around Republic Day but a lot will ultimately depend on whether the current situation improves in the comings weeks/months.

Coming back to Salman, he will be beginning the shoot of the latest season of Bigg Boss from October 1. He will also be turning his attention to the Sajid Nadiadwala-backed Kabhi Eid Kabhi Diwali, co-starring Pooja Hegde. The film has grabbed plenty of attention due to its relatable title, which might work in its favour in the long run. It is expected to hit screens in 2021.