Salman Khan to star in the Hindi remake of Vijay's Tamil movie 'Master'?

Bollywood actor Salman Khan is reportedly set to star in the Hindi remake of the Tamil blockbuster Master, which featured Vijay in the lead. According to Pinkvilla, Bhai' has apparently liked the concept and is waiting for the makers to come back with a bound script. The writers of the Hindi version will need to make several changes to the original script to suit the pan-India sensibilities.



Master, directed by young filmmaker Lokesh Kanagaraj, was an actioner that revolved around the journey of a rowdy professor and hit the right notes with its massy storyline. The film starred Vijay Sethupathi as the antagonist and marked his first collaboration with 'Thalapathy'. 'Makkal Selvan' impressed fans with his sincere performance and gave strong proof of his abilities as a performer. The cast included Andrea Jeremiah, Petta actor Malavika Mohanan, Arjun Das and Nassar.

It hit the screens on January 13 and emerged as a big hit in Tamil Nadu and the Telugu states despite Covid-19 restrictions. The Hindi-dubbed version, however, proved to be a 'disaster' as it was not promoted well.



Salman, meanwhile, is awaiting the release of the action drama Radhe. The film has been directed by Prabhudeva and is slated to hit the screens this Eid. It stars Disha Patani as the leading lady and is her second movie with her Bharat co-star. Radhe has a star-studded cast that includes Jackie Shroff, Randeep Hooda and singer Arjun Kanungo.



The actor is set to begin work on Tiger 3, the third installment of the Tiger franchise. The biggie features him in the role of a spy and is expected to be 'bigger and better' than the previous instalments of the series. Salman also has Kabhi Eid Kabhi Diwali in his kitty. The film is touted to be a remake of the Tamil hit Veeram and features Pooja Hegde as the leading lady. The Sultan hero will also be seen essaying a key role in Shah Rukh Khan's upcoming movie Pathan.