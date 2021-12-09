Salman Khan, Venkatesh to team up for action-comedy: Report

Bollywood star Salman Khan is set to collaborate with Tollywood actor Venkatesh for an action-comedy, according to a report carried by Pinkvilla. The biggie will be directed by Farhad Samji and will mark Bhai's first collaboration with 'Venky Mama'. It is likely to be shot across exotic locations in India. The buzz is that Pooja Hegde will be seen alongside 'Sallu' in the biggie.

Venkatesh is no stranger to Bollywood. He entered the Hindi film industry with the 1993 hit Amari. which starred Karisma Kapoor as the leading lady. He acted alongside Raveena Tandon in Taqdeerwaala, a remake of Yamaleela. This will be his first Hindi flick in nearly 25 years.

Salman and Venkatesh are good friends. The Shadow hero attended the pre-release event of Dabangg 3 in Hyderabad and encouraged fans to watch the action drama. Their friendship is likely to grow stronger because of the upcoming movie.

The Radhe star is, meanwhile, going through a busy phase on the work front. He received rave reviews for his 'massy' yet realistic performance in Antim, which hit the screens on November 26. The gangster drama was directed by Mahesh Manjrekar and revolved around the clash between a Sikh cop and a gangster.

Salman is working on Tiger 3, the third installment of the Tiger series. It stars Katrina Kaif as the leading lady and reunites her with her Bharat co-star. He is part of Pathan, which marks Shah Rukh Khan's return to the big screen. The actor will be seen in Kabhi Eid Kabhi Diwali. It is touted to be a remake of the Tamil biggie. Bollywood's 'Sultan' was reportedly offered the Hindi remake of the Pongal blockbuster Master but turned it down.

Venkatesh, on the other hand, was last seen in Drushyam 2, a remake of the 'OTT blockbuster' Drishyam 2. Ther 'family hero' is awaiting the release of F 3, a sequel to the Sankranti winner F 2.