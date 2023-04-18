Advance booking open for 'Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan'

Salman Khan's 'Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan' opens advance booking

The family entertainer, directed by Farhad Samji, is scheduled to be released on Friday

PTI
PTI, Mumbai,
  • Apr 18 2023, 12:23 ist
  • updated: Apr 18 2023, 12:28 ist
Credit: Twitter/@BeingSalmanKhan

Superstar Salman Khan on Tuesday announced that audiences can now book the tickets for his upcoming film Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan.

The family entertainer, directed by Farhad Samji, is scheduled to be released on Friday.

Salman shared the advance booking news on his Instagram page.

"Advance booking is now open for #KisiKaBhaiKisiKiJaan Grab your tickets now! See you in theatres on April 21st," the 57-year-old actor wrote.

A Salman Khan Film (SKF) production, Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan also features veteran Telugu actor Venkatesh, Pooja Hegde, Jagapathi Babu, Bhumika Chawla, Vijender Singh, Raghav Juyal, Siddharth Nigam, Jassie Gill, Shehnaaz Gill, Palak Tiwari and Vinali Bhatnagar.

The film marks the Bollywood superstar's first big screen release in a leading role in four years. He was last seen in a cameo appearance as spy Tiger in superstar Shah Rukh Khan's blockbuster hit Pathaan, which released in January.

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Check out all newsletters

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Entertainment News
Salman Khan
Bollywood news

Related videos

What's Brewing

Namibian male cheetah 'Oban' runs off again, spotted

Namibian male cheetah 'Oban' runs off again, spotted

Rise in cardiovascular risk factors more in poor

Rise in cardiovascular risk factors more in poor

Kerala's 'Mangrove Man' fighting to save sinking shores

Kerala's 'Mangrove Man' fighting to save sinking shores

BTS member J-Hope starts mandatory military service

BTS member J-Hope starts mandatory military service

SpaceX reschedules Starship test flight for April 20

SpaceX reschedules Starship test flight for April 20

In Pakistan, the Military, the Mian, and the Messiah

In Pakistan, the Military, the Mian, and the Messiah

 