Salman Khan's 'Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan' opens advance booking

Superstar Salman Khan on Tuesday announced that audiences can now book the tickets for his upcoming film Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan.
The family entertainer, directed by Farhad Samji, is scheduled to be released on Friday.
Salman shared the advance booking news on his Instagram page.
"Advance booking is now open for #KisiKaBhaiKisiKiJaan Grab your tickets now! See you in theatres on April 21st," the 57-year-old actor wrote.
A Salman Khan Film (SKF) production, Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan also features veteran Telugu actor Venkatesh, Pooja Hegde, Jagapathi Babu, Bhumika Chawla, Vijender Singh, Raghav Juyal, Siddharth Nigam, Jassie Gill, Shehnaaz Gill, Palak Tiwari and Vinali Bhatnagar.
The film marks the Bollywood superstar's first big screen release in a leading role in four years. He was last seen in a cameo appearance as spy Tiger in superstar Shah Rukh Khan's blockbuster hit Pathaan, which released in January.
