Salman Khan's 'Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan' to stream on ZEE5

Manish Kalra, Chief Business Officer, ZEE5 India, said they are delighted to bring the movie on their platform as part of their partnership with SKF.

PTI
PTI, Mumbai,
  • Jun 16 2023, 15:23 ist
  • updated: Jun 16 2023, 16:09 ist
Cast of 'Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan'. Credit: PTI File Photo

Superstar Salman Khan's Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan will have its world digital premiere on ZEE5 on June 23, the streamer announced Friday.

Backed by Salman Khan Films (SKF), the family entertainer was released theatrically in April.

Directed by Farhad Samji, Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan follows the story of an honest man (Khan), who goes to great lengths to protect his family and loved ones.

Also Read: Controversies that hit Prabhas & Kriti Sanon-starrer 'Adipurush'

Manish Kalra, Chief Business Officer, ZEE5 India, said they are delighted to bring the movie on their platform as part of their partnership with SKF.

"Bhai’s films always have a lot to offer; from high-octane action to charismatic characters and emotional bonds; they are relatable to audiences across the globe. Keeping our past experience with Salman’s films in mind, we are confident that Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan will delight our audiences on ZEE5,” Kalra said in a statement.

South star Daggubati Venkatesh, who features in Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan, said he is looking forward to the reaction of the global audience.

"This film is crafted with a lot of love from everyone involved. With its digital release, we are really looking forward to the audience response globally. Working with Salman was an amazing experience. It was like homecoming," the actor said.

Zee Studios had released the movie in international territories. Shariq Patel, CBO, Zee Studios, said they are glad to bring this family entertainer on ZEE5.

Actors Pooja Hegde, Jagapathi Babu, Bhumika Chawla, Rohini Hattangadi, Vijender Singh, Abhimanyu Singh, Raghav Juyal, Siddharth Nigam, Jassie Gill, Shehnaaz Gill, Palak Tiwari and Vinali Bhatnagar round out the cast.

