Salman looks angrily at fan who tried to shake hands

Salman looks angrily at fan after he tried to shake hands with actor

Salman's security has been beefed up in the light of threat to his life issued by jailed gangster Lawrence Bishnoi

IANS
IANS, Mumbai,
  • Apr 27 2023, 22:53 ist
  • updated: Apr 27 2023, 22:53 ist
Bollywood superstar Salman Khan. Credit: PTI Photo

Bollywood superstar Salman Khan, who can be seen in the recently released film Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan, recently returned to Mumbai from Dubai where he was promoting his film. As he landed at the Mumbai International Airport, he was surrounded by a sea of fans.

While Salman moved towards his car, one fan tried to breach his personal space and was pushed aside by Salman's head of security, Shera. Salman even looked angrily at the fan before he saw inside his car and zipped off.

Also Read | Fantastic that films now recognised as Indian, not from north, or south: Mani Ratnam

Salman's security has been beefed up in the light of threat to his life issued by jailed gangster Lawrence Bishnoi.

Bishnoi was also said to be linked with the fatal shooting of Punjabi music star Sidhu Moose Wala back in May 2022.

Bishnoi has issued a threat to Salman saying he will avenge the killing of the black buck by Salman back in 1998 during the shooting of Hum Saath Saath Hain.

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Check out all newsletters

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Entertainment News
Salman Khan
Lawrence Bishnoi

Related videos

What's Brewing

Jerry Springer, politician-turned-TV host, dies at 79

Jerry Springer, politician-turned-TV host, dies at 79

Elderly Japanese man opens free cafe in Ukraine's Khark

Elderly Japanese man opens free cafe in Ukraine's Khark

One of world's oldest newspapers to end daily print run

One of world's oldest newspapers to end daily print run

TTD uses 3 tonnes of flowers for annual Pushpayagam

TTD uses 3 tonnes of flowers for annual Pushpayagam

102-yr-old convicted Nazi guard dies awaiting appeal

102-yr-old convicted Nazi guard dies awaiting appeal

 