Salman's 'Radhe' is not a great film, says Salim Khan

Salman's 'Radhe' is not a great film, says Salim Khan

Salim Khan, however, clarified that 'Radhe' is a profitable venture for all stakeholders

DH Web Desk
DH Web Desk,
  • May 28 2021, 10:46 ist
  • updated: May 28 2021, 10:54 ist
A poster of 'Radhe'. Credit: IMDb

Veteran writer Salim Khan says that Radhe, which features his son and Bollywood star Salman Khan in the lead, is not a great movie. Speaking to Dainik Bhaskar, he added that the actioner is not in the league of Bajrangi Bhaijaan, which indicates that there is a dearth of good writers in the Hindi film industry.

He, however, clarified that the biggie is a profitable venture for all stakeholders, which makes it a commercial success.  

Salim Khan and Javed Akhtar penned the scripts of several blockbusters in the 70s and 80s, emerging as an inseparable part of the industry. Some of their most popular films include Sholay, Don, Deewaar, Trishul and Mr India. He served as the solo writer for films such as Naam, Toofan and Mast Kalandar

Also Read | 'Radhe' movie review: On Eid, Salman Khan chooses to treat only 'die-hard' fans

The veteran is known for his outspoken nature. He had previously apologised on Salman's behalf for a controversial remark during the promotions of Sultan.

Radhe, meanwhile, has taken the OTT space by storm. Zee5 servers crashed within hours of its release due to high traffic. It received 4.2 million views on the first day, helping the platform reach new heights.

Radhe has been directed by Prabhudeva, who had previously collaborated with 'Sallu' for Dabangg 3 and Wanted, and revolves around the showdown between a cop and a suave gangster. It features Randeep Hooda as the antagonist and reunites him with his Sultan and Kick co-star. The cast includes Jackie Shroff, Disha Patani and Gautam Gulati.
 

With Radhe making an impact, Salman is set to turn his attention to Kabhi Eid Kabhi Diwali, which marks his first collaboration with Housefull 4 star Pooja Hegde. It is reportedly a remake of the Tamil film Veeram and features a strong message. 'Bhai' also has Tiger 3 and Antim in his kitty. The seasoned performer will also be seen in Pathan, featuring Shah Rukh Khan and Deepika Padukone in the lead.

 

Assembly Elections 2021 | Catch all the news updates here

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Salman Khan
Radhe
bollywood
DH Entertainment

What's Brewing

Million struggle to buy food in coup-hit Myanmar

Million struggle to buy food in coup-hit Myanmar

No end in sight as Colombia sees full month of protests

No end in sight as Colombia sees full month of protests

Vaccines and the coming third Covid-19 wave

Vaccines and the coming third Covid-19 wave

Lack of accountability is affecting cybersecurity

Lack of accountability is affecting cybersecurity

Five key battles in the Champions League final

Five key battles in the Champions League final

Bengaluru docs weigh in on alarmist message

Bengaluru docs weigh in on alarmist message

 