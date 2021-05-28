Salman's 'Radhe' is not a great film, says Salim Khan

Veteran writer Salim Khan says that Radhe, which features his son and Bollywood star Salman Khan in the lead, is not a great movie. Speaking to Dainik Bhaskar, he added that the actioner is not in the league of Bajrangi Bhaijaan, which indicates that there is a dearth of good writers in the Hindi film industry.

He, however, clarified that the biggie is a profitable venture for all stakeholders, which makes it a commercial success.

Salim Khan and Javed Akhtar penned the scripts of several blockbusters in the 70s and 80s, emerging as an inseparable part of the industry. Some of their most popular films include Sholay, Don, Deewaar, Trishul and Mr India. He served as the solo writer for films such as Naam, Toofan and Mast Kalandar.

The veteran is known for his outspoken nature. He had previously apologised on Salman's behalf for a controversial remark during the promotions of Sultan.

Radhe, meanwhile, has taken the OTT space by storm. Zee5 servers crashed within hours of its release due to high traffic. It received 4.2 million views on the first day, helping the platform reach new heights.

Radhe has been directed by Prabhudeva, who had previously collaborated with 'Sallu' for Dabangg 3 and Wanted, and revolves around the showdown between a cop and a suave gangster. It features Randeep Hooda as the antagonist and reunites him with his Sultan and Kick co-star. The cast includes Jackie Shroff, Disha Patani and Gautam Gulati.



With Radhe making an impact, Salman is set to turn his attention to Kabhi Eid Kabhi Diwali, which marks his first collaboration with Housefull 4 star Pooja Hegde. It is reportedly a remake of the Tamil film Veeram and features a strong message. 'Bhai' also has Tiger 3 and Antim in his kitty. The seasoned performer will also be seen in Pathan, featuring Shah Rukh Khan and Deepika Padukone in the lead.