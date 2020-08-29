Samantha Akkineni answers a question about her rumoured pregnancy

There's no denying the fact Samantha Akkineni is one of the biggest and most sought-after stars in the Telugu film industry. The actress has starred in quite a few popular movies and proved that she is a force to be reckoned with. The Majili heroine recently interacted with fans on Instagram as part of an 'ask me anything' session and this created a great deal of buzz on social media.

A troll asked a question about her being pregnant, getting a bit too personal. The 'Apple Beauty', however, did not let this affect her and decided to troll the troll. She jokingly said that she has been pregnant right from 2017 when she married actor Naga Chaitanya but the baby does not 'want to come out'.

Also Read:: Samantha Akkineni pens a special note as ‘Oh Baby’ completes a year

On the professional side of things, Sam was last seen in the Dil Raju-backed Jaanu, which did not do well at the box office. The film, a remake of Vijay Sethupathi-Trisha's 96, featured her in a charming new avatar but failed to recreate the magic of the original version as it was released in February, which is considered to be a dry month for Tollywood.

Sam will soon be making her digital debut with the Amazon original The Family Man 2, co-starring Manoj Bajpayee. The Akkineni 'bahu' will reportedly be playing the role of a Hyderabad-based terrorist in the biggie. 'Jessie' has worked on her accent and tried to pick up the Hyderabadi dialect to do justice to her role. She had some time ago said that she is looking forward to connecting with a pan-India audience through the series.

She will also be seen in the Vignesh Shivn-directed Kaathu Vaakula Rendu Kaadhal, co-starring Vijay Sethupathi and 'Thalaivi' Nayanthara. The buzz is that she will also be seen in another Tamil film, which is likely to be helmed by a newcomer. One is likely to get clarity on the same in the coming days.