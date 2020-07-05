Samantha Akkineni pens a special note as ‘Oh Baby’ completes a year

There’s no denying the fact Samantha Akkineni is one of the biggest and most popular names in Telugu cinema. The powerhouse performer has impressed a vast section of the audience with her charming screen presence and outspoken nature. The ‘Akkineni bahu’ is also quite active on social media and this has helped her strengthen her bond with fans. The Majili actress took to Instagram and shared a heartfelt note about her much-loved movie Oh Baby, which completed one year on Sunday.

Sam thanked Nandini Reddy for giving her a massive hit and recalled that the director had once ‘unfriended’ her. The ‘Apple Beauty’ said that she used to send Nandini messages about how some fans had reservations about the film which apparently irked her a bit. Samantha added that she is proud to be associated with Oh Baby as it was a film with a heart.

The movie, a remake of the Korean hit Miss Granny, was a runaway hit and impressed the target audience with most fans praising the Janatha Garage actress for stealing the show with her lively performance. It had a strong cast that included Lakshmi, Rajendra Prasad and Naga Chaitanya.

Coming back to Sam, she was last seen in the Dil Raju-backed Jaanu. The movie, a remake of Trisha and Vijay Sethupathi’s 96, proved to be a commercial failure despite receiving rave reviews. ‘Jessie’ will soon be making her digital debut with The Family Man 2, co-starring Manoj Bajpayee. The buzz is that she will be speaking Hyderabadi Urdu in the Amazon Prime Video original and has been working on mastering the accent. Many feel that the series could open new avenues for Sam, establishing her as a pan-India star.