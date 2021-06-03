Samantha Akkineni receives support amid 'The Family Man Season 2' controversy

Actor Samantha Akkineni will be seen playing the role of a rebel in her maiden and upcoming web series The Family Man Season 2, which has piqued the curiosity of fans. Her fierce new avatar has garnered plenty of attention, indicating that it may be a gamechanger for her.

The Tamil Nadu government has, however, taken offence to her character and urged the Information and Broadcasting Ministry to stop or ban the show for allegedly showing Tamils in the 'worst way possible'. Sam has now received support from her fans amid the controversy. The 'Sam Army' sent out several supportive tweets, urging her to stay strong.

We Are With You @Samanthaprabhu2 ❤️ Wherever you go , Whatever you do

• #SamanthaAkkineni pic.twitter.com/XnRCcyBsr0 — Anil Samantha (@Anil_Sammu) June 2, 2021

Sam, regarded as one of the most outspoken names in the Telugu film industry, has refrained from commenting on the matter. so far The Majili star had, however, endorsed a post shared by show's directors Raj and DK, which urged netizens to watch the series before arriving at conclusions.

The Family Man Season 2 is set in Chennai and features Manoj Bajpayee in the lead. The seasoned performer plays the role of an NIA agent who tries to strike a balance between his professional and personal life. It has an impressive cast that includes Priyamani, Sharad Kelkar, Mime Gopi and Filmistaan actor Sharib Hashmi. The first season emerged as a smash hit and the buzz is that the new one will be even more gripping. The Family Man Season 2 is slated to release on Amazon Prime Video on Friday (June 4).

Samantha, meanwhile, is going through a busy phase on the work front. She will be seen playing the lead role in director Gunasekhar's latest magnum opus Shaakuntalam. It is a mythological drama and features the 'Akkineni Bahu' in a new avatar. The inside talk is that it might establish her as a bonafide 'Lady Superstar' if it does well at the box office, There is a perception that she may also act in Hindi films in the near future.