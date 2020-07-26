Samantha Akkineni thanks fans as she reaches a milestone on Instagram

It is no secret that Samantha Akkineni is one of the most bankable heroines in the Telugu film industry. The self-made star enjoys a strong fan following due to her impressive body of work and sincere performances. The Raju Gari Gadhi 2 star, on Saturday (July 25), took to Instagram to thank her well-wishers as she reached 11 million followers on the popular platform. She also shared a photo in which she looks her usual attractive self, giving the ‘Akkineni Army’ a reason to rejoice.

Sam began her acting career with the Gautham Menon-directed by Ye Maaya Chesave (2010), which emerged as a big hit. She subsequently starred in popular movies such as Dookudu, Eega, Seethamma Vakitlo Sirimalle Chettu and Attarintiki Daredi, carving a niche for herself in Tollywood. She also acted in popular Tamil movies like Naan Ee (Tamil version of Eega), Kaththi, Theri and the critically-acclaimed 24.

In 2018, she acted in the heroine-centric thriller U Turn and added a new dimension to her career. She also impressed fans with her performances in Oh! Baby and Majili, proving that she is a ‘Lady Superstar’ in the making.

Samantha, who is married to actor Naga Chaitanya, was last seen in the Dil Raju-backed Jaanu. The film, a remake of the Tamil blockbuster 96, failed to rake in the moolah despite receiving favourable reviews.

Sam is currently awaiting the release of the eagerly-awaited The Family Man 2, marking her digital debut. The Amazon Prime Video original, featuring Manoj Bajpayee in the lead, is likely to open new avenues for ‘Rama Laskhmi’. The buzz is that Sam will be playing the role of a Hyderabad-based terrorist in The Family Man 2 and has worked on her dialogue delivery/accent to get into the skin of her character. It remains to be seen whether the series establishes her as a pan-India star.