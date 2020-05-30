Samantha Akkineni wins hearts with her comment on dealing with trolls

It’s no secret that the much-loved Samantha Akkineni is one of the most charismatic and successful stars in the Telugu film industry. The ‘Queen Bee’ of the film world enjoys a strong fan following due to her impressive screen presence and popularity on social media. The ‘Akkineni Bahu’ recently interacted with fans on Twitter and expressed her frank opinion on matters close to her heart.

A user asked her a question about dealing with trolls and criticism, which ruffled a few feathers. The actress, however, took it in her stride and said that her detractors are an important part of her life as they propel her to work harder and strive for success. He added that compliments might make her ‘lazy’ but insults motivate her to achieve more.

As expected, the answer created a fair deal of buzz with several movie buffs praising the Mersal heroine.

Meanwhile, Sam is going through an eventful phase on the work front. Last year, she impressed fans with her performance in Majili that marked her first collaboration with Naga Chaitanya after marriage. She also made an impact with her stellar performances in Oh Baby and the Tamil movie Super Deluxe. Tollywood’s ‘Jessie’ was last seen in the Dil Raju-backed Jaanu, a remake of Vijay Sethupathi and Trisha’s 96. The film, sadly, did not do well at the box office despite receiving rave reviews.

Samantha is currently awaiting the release of the much-hyped The Family Man 2, which marks her digital debut. A while ago, she had said that she is excited about being a part of the Amazon Prime original as it can help her reach a new audience. The show stars Manoj Bajpayee in the titular role.