Samantha Prabhu-starrer 'Shaakuntalam' to release on February 17

IANS
IANS, Mumbai,
  • Jan 02 2023, 14:16 ist
  • updated: Jan 02 2023, 14:34 ist
Credit: Instagram/samantharuthprabhuoffl

Actress Samantha Prabhu's upcoming epic love story will be released in theatres on February 17.

Samantha took to Instagram, where she shared a poster from the film featuring her and Dev Mohan.

She captioned the new poster: "Witness the Epic Love Story #Shaakuntalam in theatres near you from Feb 17th 2023 Worldwide! Also in 3D."

Shaakuntalam is a Telugu language mythological drama written and directed by Gunasekhar.

Based on a popular play Shakuntala by Kalidasa, the film features Samantha in the titular role of Shakuntala and Dev Mohan as Dushyanta, the king of Puru Dynasty, along with Mohan Babu, Gautami, Aditi Balan and Ananya Nagalla in supporting roles.

The film was shot extensively around Hyderabad, including Ramoji Film City, Ananthagiri Hills, and Gandipet Lake.

