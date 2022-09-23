Samantha Ruth Prabhu starrer 'Shaakuntalam' to release on November 4

Samantha starrer 'Shaakuntalam' to release on Nov 4

PTI
PTI, Mumbai,
  • Sep 23 2022, 16:35 ist
  • updated: Sep 23 2022, 16:35 ist
Samantha Ruth Prabhu. Credit: Instagram/@samantharuthprabhuoffl

Multilingual mythological drama Shaakuntalam, headlined by Samantha Ruth Prabhu, is set to be released in theatres on November 4.

Based on Kalidasa's acclaimed Sanskrit play Abhijnana Shakuntalam, the film is written and directed by award-winning director Gunasekhar of Rudhramadevi fame.

Billed as a whimsical tale, Shaakuntalam revolves around the epic love story of Shakuntala and King Dushyant, portrayed by The Family Man star Samantha and Dev Mohan ("Sufiyum Sujatayum"), respectively.

Production banner Sri Venkateswara Creations shared the film's release date and motion poster on its official Twitter handle on Friday.

"Witness the #EpicLoveStory #Shaakuntalam in Theatres from Nov 4th 2022 Worldwide! #ShaakuntalamOnNov4," the tweet read.

Pushpa: The Rise star Allu Arjun's daughter Allu Arha portrays the role of Prince Bharata, son of Shakuntala and Dushyant.

Sachin Khedekar, Kabir Bedi, Dr M Mohan Babu, Prakash Raj, Madhubala, Gautami, Aditi Balan, Ananya Nagalla and Jisshu Sengupta are also part of the cast.

Shaakuntalam is presented by Dil Raju via Sri Venkateswara Creations in collaboration with Gunaa Teamworks and is produced by Neelima Guna.

The film will be released in Telugu, Tamil, Malayalam, Kannada, and Hindi.      

