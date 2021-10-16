Samantha to star in Sridevi Movies' latest film

Actor Samantha is set to star in a Telugu-Tamil bilingual backed by Sridevi Movies, the production house announced on Friday (October 15). The movie will be directed by Hari-Harish and have a strong female-centric storyline. Its regular shoot will begin in November. The banner, which was founded in 1987, has previously produced popular films such as Aditya 369, VIP, Mitrudu, Gentleman and Sammohanam. Their last release Enta Manchivaadavuraa, starring Kalyan Ram, hit the screens in 2020. It remains to be seen whether their latest outing lives up to the expectations.

Samantha added a new dimension to her career when she starred in U Turn, her first female-centric movie. The film, a remake of actor Shraddha Srinath's Kannada film of the same name, garnered a fair deal of attention but didn't do as well as expected at the box office. She subsequently starred in Oh! Baby, which proved to be a commercial and critical success. The perception is that her new project is a step in the right direction.

Sam, meanwhile, is going through a busy phase on the work front. The Jaanu actor received rave reviews for her work in the web series The Family Man 2, which starred Manoj Bajpayee in the lead. It revolved around what happens when the protagonist locks horns with a dangerous foe. It had political undertones and a hard-hitting storyline. The cast included Priyamani, Sharib Hashmi, the late Asif Basra and Sharad Kelkar.

Sam is awaiting the release of Shaakuntalam, one of the biggest projects of her career. The mythological saga has been directed by Gunasekhar and features the Mersal star in the titular role. The cast includes Mohan Babu, Prakash Raj and Kabir Duhan Singh. Samantha will also be seen in Kaathu Vaakula Rendu Kaadhal, a romantic drama directed by Vignesh Shivn. The film's cast is headlined by Vijay Sethupathi and Nayanthara.