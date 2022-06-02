'Samrat Prithviraj' declared tax-free in Uttar Pradesh

'Samrat Prithviraj' declared tax-free in Uttar Pradesh

Samrat Prithviraj, which is all set to release in theatres countrywide on June 3, depicts the life of warrior king Prithviraj Chauhan

PTI
PTI, Lucknow,
  • Jun 02 2022, 16:57 ist
  • updated: Jun 02 2022, 17:00 ist
Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath with Bollywood actors Akshay Kumar, Manushi Chhillar and director Chandraprakash Dwivedi after a special screening of the movie 'Samrat Prithviraj' at Lok Bhawan in Lucknow. Credit: PTI Photo

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, who attended a special screening of period action drama Samrat Prithviraj with his cabinet colleagues, on Thursday declared the movie tax-free in the state.

The screening of the movie was held at Lok Bhawan here, and Bollywood star Akshay Kumar, female lead Manushi Chillar and director Chandra Prakash Dwivedi were in attendance.

"I announce that the movie will be tax-free in the state," the chief minister said.

Adityanath, who was on a visit to Kanpur Dehat to oversee the preparations of the visits of President Ram Nath Kovind and Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday, reached late for the screening.

Praising Samrat Prithviraj, he said, "The film talks about history and provides entertainment. It can be watched with the family. We have learnt from mistakes of the past and are trying to rectify the mistakes of the past 75 years. Our Prime Minister Narendra Modi is moving forward with the vision of the next 25 years to take India ahead."

The priest-turned-politician also praised director Dwivedi and actors Akshay Kumar and Manushi for their performance, and said many places of the state have been shown in the film which will help in popularising them.

Deputy Chief Minister Keshav Prasad Maurya, Transport Minister Daya Shankar Singh, J P S Rathore, A K Sharma, Nand Gopal Gupta Nandi and others were also present at the screening.

Meanwhile, Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav, in a dig at the Adityanath government, said the state cabinet should also look at the present condition of Uttar Pradesh.

"After watching the historical film, the cabinet is requested to also see the present condition of Uttar Pradesh," he said in a tweet in Hindi.

He added that the "dough of the past" cannot be used to make rotis in the present.

Deputy CM Maurya said earlier, films were made on Mughals, but now films on such great personalities are made.

"In the past, there were attempts to hide the truth (of history). But it is necessary to know the past," he asserted.

Samrat Prithviraj, which is all set to release in theatres countrywide on June 3, depicts the life of legendary warrior king Prithviraj Chauhan, played by Akshay Kumar. Chillar stars in the movie as Princess Sanyogita.

Akshay had said that the film was based on the life and daredevilry of the "last Hindu Samrat Prithviraj Chauhan who shed every drop of blood in his body to defend Bharatmata".

"Our film salutes the courage and valour of the mighty king and we hope that the people of our nation are inspired by his values of protecting his motherland at any cost," the actor had said, according to a press release.

On Tuesday, the team held a screening of the film for Union Home Minister Amit Shah.

The movie also stars Sanjay Dutt and Sonu Sood in pivotal roles.

A Yash Raj Films production, the movie is scheduled to be released in Hindi, Tamil and Telugu.

Check out DH's latest videos

Check out DH's latest videos

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Check out all newsletters

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Samrat Prithviraj Chauhan
Entertainment News

What's Brewing

Grin and beer it: Vir Das turns entrepreneur

Grin and beer it: Vir Das turns entrepreneur

'Valley of Flowers' opens for visitors in Chamoli

'Valley of Flowers' opens for visitors in Chamoli

KK's daughter Taamara pens emotional note for father

KK's daughter Taamara pens emotional note for father

Pre-monsoon rain could hit king cobra breeding

Pre-monsoon rain could hit king cobra breeding

100 days of war in Ukraine: A timeline

100 days of war in Ukraine: A timeline

How crypto firms are hedging bets amid uncertainties

How crypto firms are hedging bets amid uncertainties

DH Toon | How to be on the news? Get summons from ED

DH Toon | How to be on the news? Get summons from ED

Why should judges retire at 65?

Why should judges retire at 65?

 