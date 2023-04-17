Sana Khan denies being 'dragged' by husband

Sana Khan denies being 'dragged' by husband; says they lost contact with driver

Many netizens have expressed their concern and said that it is unjustified to drag a pregnant woman like this

IANS
IANS, Mumbai,
  • Apr 17 2023, 17:18 ist
  • updated: Apr 17 2023, 22:50 ist
Sana Khan. Credit: Instagram/@sanakhaan21

Former actress Sana Khan, who recently attended Baba Siddique's Iftar party has reacted to the video going viral on social media in which her husband Mufti Anas Saiyad was seen holding her hand and she can be heard saying that she is tired and can't walk further.

However, Sana has clarified that there is nothing to worry about her or come to any conclusion as it was all because the couple lost contact with the driver.

Also Read: Muttiah Muralitharan biopic: Makers share first look on cricketer's 51st birthday

Many netizens have expressed their concern and said that it is unjustified to drag a pregnant woman like this.

She wrote on social media: "This video just came to my notice. And I know it looks weird to all my lovely brothers and sisters and to me in fact.

We lost contact with driver and car once we came out and I was standing for longer than usual and started sweating and was uncomfortable, so he quickly wanted to get me in so I could sit and have water and some air.

I was the one to tell him let's go in quick as we didn't want to disturb the paps who were there clicking pics of all the guests. So just a request, plz don't think otherwise.

Thank you all once again for ur concern. Loads of love to everyone here."

In 2020 Sana got married to Gujarat-based businessman Anas, and in March this year, she announced her pregnancy.

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Check out all newsletters

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Entertainment News
Sana Khan
Mumbai

Related videos

What's Brewing

Woman denied Golden Temple entry for tricolour on cheek

Woman denied Golden Temple entry for tricolour on cheek

Ex-captains clash: Kohli unfollows Ganguly on Instagram

Ex-captains clash: Kohli unfollows Ganguly on Instagram

€400 million worth of cocaine found floating off Sicily

€400 million worth of cocaine found floating off Sicily

Makers share first look of Muttiah Muralitharan biopic

Makers share first look of Muttiah Muralitharan biopic

American jazz piano great Ahmad Jamal dies at 92

American jazz piano great Ahmad Jamal dies at 92

SpaceX test-launches its Starship rocket: How to watch

SpaceX test-launches its Starship rocket: How to watch

New CO2 tech taps oceans to tackle global warming

New CO2 tech taps oceans to tackle global warming

In Bengaluru, PG room rates rival apartment rentals

In Bengaluru, PG room rates rival apartment rentals

Taylor Swift blames Joe Alwyn for breakup news leak

Taylor Swift blames Joe Alwyn for breakup news leak

 