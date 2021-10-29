Sandalwood actor Puneeth Rajkumar's condition serious, says hospital

Sandalwood 'Power Star' Puneeth Rajkumar's health condition is serious, according to the latest statement by Vikram Hospital.

Puneeth was admitted to Vikram Hospital in Bengaluru at 11:30 am today after he complained of chest pain.

"We are trying our best to treat him. His condition is serious. We can't say anything as of now. His condition was bad when he was brought to the hospital. His treatment on in ICU," Dr Ranganath Nayak said, Consultant Cardiologist at Vikram Hospital.

More to follow...

