Sandalwood drug scandal: CCB sleuths search actress Ragini Dwivedi's house

The Central Crime Branch (CCB) sleuths investigating the drug scandal in Sandalwood are conducting a search at the house of actress Ragini Dwivedi in HRC Ananya apartment at Judicial Layout, North-East Bengaluru. The officials obtained a search warrant from the court and rushed to her house in the wee hours of Friday.

A team of around seven police officers including a woman police inspector are conducting the search in each and every corner of the house including the flower pots, kitchen and balcony. Sandeep Patil, Joint Commissioner of Police (Crime) said, "We are conducting a search after obtaining a search warrant from the court. Further details will be shared after the search is completed."

Ragini Dwivedi was at her house, she stood at the entrance of the door and waved her hands at cameras. CCB officials had served a second notice to Ragini and she was supposed to appear before the police after 10 am but based on information shared by her friend Ravi Shankar who has been arrested on Thursday evening.

According to police sources, Ragini has two flats in the apartment, the officials are conducting the search in the second flat too. The officials have seized four phones and laptop from her house. Following Ragini's act of waving hands at regional news channel cameras, the officers warned her.