‘Sandeep Aur Pinky Faraar’ to get a direct digital release? Arjun Kapoor reacts

Actor Arjun Kapoor will soon be seen in the Dibakar Banerjee-directed Sandeep Aur Pinky Faraar, which reunites him with his Ishaqzaade co-star Parineeti Chopra. The film was originally slated to hit screens in March but this did not happen due to the coronavirus outbreak. A few reports had recently claimed that the movie would release directly on an OTT platform and this ruffled a few feathers.

During a recent interaction with a leading website, the Gunday actor reacted to these rumours and said that he is not involved in the process and has no say in the matter. He, however, made it clear that he has no issues with Sandeep Aur Pinky Faraar getting a release as opposed to a theatrical one.

Arjun added that the promise of new movies and ‘pent up demand’ for entertainment will help the film industry bounce back once the coronavirus situation improves and things return to normal. Sandeep Aur Pinky Faraar, distributed by Yash Raj Films, is a black comedy that features Arjun in a new avatar. The film has been has been shot near the Indo-Nepal border and reportedly has a ‘desi’ feel to it. The supporting cast includes Pankaj Tripathi, Raghubir Yadav and Sanjay Mishra.

Coming back to Arjun, he is going through a difficult phase on the workfront. The young star’s problems started when Namaste England sank without a trace and failed to impress the target audience. His next release India’s Most Wanted too did not make an impact at the box office. ‘Ka’ was last seen in the period-drama Panipat, which under-performed at the ticket window. The biggie had a strong cast that included Sanjay Dutt and Kriti Sanon.

He currently has the previously-mentioned Sandeep Aur Pinky Faraar and Chale Chalo in his kitty. Many feel, these are make or break releases for him.

