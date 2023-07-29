Lokesh Kanagaraj unveils Sanjay Dutt's look from 'Leo'

Sanjay Dutt debuts in Tamil cinema with 'Leo', director Lokesh Kanagaraj unveils first look

The first poster of 'Leo' was unveiled last month to celebrate Vijay's 49th birthday.

PTI
PTI, Chennai,
  • Jul 29 2023, 19:17 ist
  • updated: Jul 29 2023, 19:17 ist
Sanjay Dutt will essay the role of Antony Das in 'Leo'. Credit: Twitter/@Dir_Lokesh

Filmmaker Lokesh Kanagaraj on Saturday shared the first glimpse of Sanjay Dutt from his upcoming film Leo, on the occasion of the Bollywood star's 64th birthday.

Headlined by Tamil superstar Thalapathy Vijay, the movie marks the Tamil debut of Dutt, who forayed into South cinema with the 2022 blockbuster Kannada film KGF: Chapter 2.

Also Read | Thalapathy Vijay to take break from acting for his political debut

"Meet #AntonyDas A small gift from all of us to you @duttsanjay sir! It was indeed a pleasure to work with you! #HappyBirthdaySanjayDutt #Leo," Kanagaraj posted on Twitter alongside a teaser video of Dutt from the film.

The short clip sees Dutt's Antony Das making his way through a huge gathering followed by a close look at the actor, who is seen sporting a rugged look with grey beard and moustache.

Dutt said the teaser is "just a hint of the epic journey that lies ahead". He also thanked the film's team for sharing his first look on his birthday.

Leo also features Trisha Krishnan, Arjun Sarja, Mansoor Ali Khan, Priya Anand, Mysskin and Gautham Vasudev Menon.

The first poster of Leo was unveiled last month to celebrate Vijay's 49th birthday. They also released the Tamil movie’s first song Naa Ready.

Anirudh Ravichander, who composed music for Kanagaraj’s earlier movies Master and Vikram, is scoring the soundtrack of the film. The project is produced by SS Lalit Kumar.

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Check out all newsletters

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Sanjay Dutt
lokesh kanagaraj
Kollywood
Entertainment News
Thalapathy Vijay

Related videos

What's Brewing

Muslims observe Muharram with 'tazia' processions

Muslims observe Muharram with 'tazia' processions

Why do dogs tilt their head to the side?

Why do dogs tilt their head to the side?

46,000-year-old worm revived from Siberian permafrost

46,000-year-old worm revived from Siberian permafrost

'Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahani' mints Rs 11 crore

'Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahani' mints Rs 11 crore

Ladakh glacier melting can form 3 glacial lakes: Study

Ladakh glacier melting can form 3 glacial lakes: Study

‘Swift quake’: Taylor fans shake ground in Seattle

‘Swift quake’: Taylor fans shake ground in Seattle

Rains in Karnataka leave 34 dead in 2 months

Rains in Karnataka leave 34 dead in 2 months

 