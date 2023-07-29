Sanjay Dutt debuts in Tamil cinema with 'Leo', director Lokesh Kanagaraj unveils first look

Filmmaker Lokesh Kanagaraj on Saturday shared the first glimpse of Sanjay Dutt from his upcoming film Leo, on the occasion of the Bollywood star's 64th birthday.

Headlined by Tamil superstar Thalapathy Vijay, the movie marks the Tamil debut of Dutt, who forayed into South cinema with the 2022 blockbuster Kannada film KGF: Chapter 2.

"Meet #AntonyDas A small gift from all of us to you @duttsanjay sir! It was indeed a pleasure to work with you! #HappyBirthdaySanjayDutt #Leo," Kanagaraj posted on Twitter alongside a teaser video of Dutt from the film.

The short clip sees Dutt's Antony Das making his way through a huge gathering followed by a close look at the actor, who is seen sporting a rugged look with grey beard and moustache.

Dutt said the teaser is "just a hint of the epic journey that lies ahead". He also thanked the film's team for sharing his first look on his birthday.

Leo also features Trisha Krishnan, Arjun Sarja, Mansoor Ali Khan, Priya Anand, Mysskin and Gautham Vasudev Menon.

The first poster of Leo was unveiled last month to celebrate Vijay's 49th birthday. They also released the Tamil movie’s first song Naa Ready.

Anirudh Ravichander, who composed music for Kanagaraj’s earlier movies Master and Vikram, is scoring the soundtrack of the film. The project is produced by SS Lalit Kumar.