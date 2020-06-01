Sanjay Dutt remembers mother Nargis on her birth anniversary

Bollywood actor Sanjay Dutt, on Monday, took to Twitter and remembered Bollywood legend and his mother Nargis in her birth anniversary. ‘Baba’ shared a heartwarming video and called the powerhouse performer the ‘best actress’ and ‘best mother’ ever.

Happy Birthday Ma, miss you❤️ pic.twitter.com/AjemYMW5qw — Sanjay Dutt (@duttsanjay) June 1, 2020

Nargis, who made her big screen debut as a six year old in Talashe Haq, is considered to be one of the finest actresses on the golden age of Hindi cinema. She became a household name when she played the titular role in Mehboob Khan’s Mother India, which became the first Hindi movie to bag a nomination in the ‘Best Foreign Language Film’ category. She subsequently starred in movies like Awaara, Shree 420, Andaz, and Adalat. She tied the knot wih her Mother India co-star Sunil Dutt in 1958 and soon quit the film industry. Her last major release Raat Aur Din hit screens in 1967 and received rave reviews from all corners.

Nargis passed away in 1981 after a brief battle with cancer. Sanjay’s debut film Rocky had its premiere merely days after her demise with a seat left empty in her memory.

Coming back to Bollywood’s original ‘Khal Nayak’, he will soon be seen in the eagerly-awaited Sadak 2, a sequel to the yesteryear classic Sadak. The film, helmed by Mahesh Bhatt, reunites him Pooja Bhatt. The film has a strong cast includes Alia Bhatt and Aditya Roy Kapur.

He will also be seen in the much-hyped KGF Chapter 2, starring ‘Rocking Star’ Yash in the lead. He is playing a gangster in the pan-Indiia and his likely to have a few intense scenes with the Kannada heartthrob.

Sanjay also has Shamshera in his kitty, which marks his first collaboration with the reel ‘Sanju’ Ranbir Kapoor. One is likely to get clarity on its release date once the COVID-19 situation improves and things return to normal.

