Sanjay Dutt to make Punjabi cinema debut

Sanjay Dutt to make Punjabi cinema debut with Gippy Grewal's 'Sheran Di Kaum Punjabi'

Dutt's upcoming releases also include Leo and Double iSmart.

PTI
PTI, Mumbai,
  • Jul 31 2023, 19:38 ist
  • updated: Jul 31 2023, 19:38 ist
Shera Di Kaum Punjabi is produced by Amardeep Grewal under East Sunshine Productions. Credit: Instagram/@duttsanjay

 Actor Sanjay Dutt on Monday announced that he is set to make his foray into the Punjabi film industry with Gippy Grewal's "Sheran Di Kaum Punjabi".

The actor shared the news of his casting on Twitter.

Also Read | 'Chandramukhi 2' makers introduce Raghava Lawrence as Vettaiyan Raja

"Proudly announcing my First Punjabi Film Sheran Di Kaum Punjabi with Gippy Grewal @GippyGrewal #AmardeepGrewal #EastSunshineProductions," Dutt tweeted.

Grewal, who is credited as writer and director on the movie, welcomed the K.G.F: Chapter 2 actor on board.

"Love you Paaji @duttsanjay. Welcome to Punjab," the Punjabi film star wrote on the microblogging site.

Shera Di Kaum Punjabi is produced by Amardeep Grewal under East Sunshine Productions.

Dutt's upcoming releases also include Leo and Double iSmart.

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Check out all newsletters

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Sanjay Dutt
Punjab
Entertainment News

Related videos

What's Brewing

Which is more dangerous: Outer space or the deep sea?

Which is more dangerous: Outer space or the deep sea?

Bengal zoo to get lions, tigers as govt plans revamp

Bengal zoo to get lions, tigers as govt plans revamp

Parental nod must in love marriages? Gujarat to analyse

Parental nod must in love marriages? Gujarat to analyse

Man who scaled skyscrapers falls from 68th floor; dies

Man who scaled skyscrapers falls from 68th floor; dies

What ‘Oppenheimer’ does not tell about the Trinity test

What ‘Oppenheimer’ does not tell about the Trinity test

Typhoon Doksuri: 31K flee homes as rains lash Beijing

Typhoon Doksuri: 31K flee homes as rains lash Beijing

 