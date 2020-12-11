Sanjay Dutt to star in a sports drama

Sanjay Dutt to star in Ashutosh Gowariker's sports drama

The film will be produced by Bhushan Kumar

PTI
PTI, Mumbai,
  • Dec 11 2020, 18:45 ist
  • updated: Dec 11 2020, 18:47 ist
Actor Sanjay Dutt. Credit: DH File Photo

Filmmaker Ashutosh Gowariker and producer Bhushan Kumar on Friday announced their first joint production, titled Toolsidas Junior and starring Sanjay Dutt in the lead.

The sports drama is set in the world of snooker and also stars actor-filmmaker Raj Kapoor's youngest son Rajiv Kapoor, who returns to screen 30 years after his 1990 movie Zimmedaaar

The film is written and directed by Mridul and also features child actor Varun Buddhadev.

Gowariker took to Twitter and shared the first look of the film, writing that he was thrilled to collaborate with T-Series for Toolsidas Junior.

"A music association now steps up to become a movie collaboration! Get your cue sticks ready! #ToolsidasJunior coming soon," the director tweeted. 

Gowariker and Kumar had previously partnered for the music of 2004 drama, Swades.

Other details regarding the film have been kept under wraps

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Sanjay Dutt
bollywood

What's Brewing

Route approved for relocated Olympic marathon

Route approved for relocated Olympic marathon

Zydus Cadila's Covid vaccine to be ready by March 2021

Zydus Cadila's Covid vaccine to be ready by March 2021

Aus bushfire in wet year fuels climate change concerns

Aus bushfire in wet year fuels climate change concerns

Under the mask, the next Batman will be Black

Under the mask, the next Batman will be Black

'A Call to Spy' review: Fantastic World War II drama

'A Call to Spy' review: Fantastic World War II drama

 