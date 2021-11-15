Bhansali's 'Gangubai Kathiawadi' to be out in Feb 2022

Sanjay Leela Bhansali's 'Gangubai Kathiawadi' to now release in February 2022

The film was earlier set to come out on January 6 and clash with another big-budget movie, filmmaker SS Rajamouli's much-awaited period drama 'RRR'

PTI
PTI, Mumbai,
  • Nov 15 2021, 15:49 ist
  • updated: Nov 15 2021, 15:49 ist
The official poster of 'Gangubai' Kathiawadi'. Credit: PR Handout

Filmmaker Sanjay Leela Bhansali's magnum opus “Gangubai Kathiawadi”, starring Alia Bhatt, has been pushed from its scheduled release in January to February 18 next year.

The film was earlier set to come out on January 6 and clash with another big-budget movie, filmmaker SS Rajamouli's much-awaited period drama "RRR".

The makers issued a statement on Monday announcing the new release date of the film.

"We are glad to announce that Sanjay Leela Bhansali's 'Gangubai Kathiawadi' has a new release date. Produced by Sanjay Leela Bhansali and Jayantilal Gada (Pen Studios), the film will release on February 18, 2022," the statement read.

The film features Bhatt in the title role of Gangubai, one of the most powerful, loved and respected madams from Kamathipura during the 1960s.

"Gangubai Kathiawadi" also stars Seema Pahwa and has cameo appearances by Ajay Devgn and Huma Qureshi.

Bhansali is co-producing the film with Gada's Pen India Limited.

The company has also acquired the north India theatrical rights and all languages digital and satellite rights for "RRR", starring Ram Charan and NT Rama Rao Jr in the lead. 

Check out DH's latest videos

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Sanjay Leela Bhansali
Entertainment
alia bhatt
Entertainment News

What's Brewing

Wedding invite as poll propaganda? Happens only in UP

Wedding invite as poll propaganda? Happens only in UP

Climate change may force planes to fly higher: Study

Climate change may force planes to fly higher: Study

In Pics | Inside revamped Rani Kamalapati Rly station

In Pics | Inside revamped Rani Kamalapati Rly station

In Pics | Top 10 moments from the T20 World Cup

In Pics | Top 10 moments from the T20 World Cup

Why COP26 summit was a failure despite few bright spots

Why COP26 summit was a failure despite few bright spots

Milind Teltumbde: From coal mine worker to top commando

Milind Teltumbde: From coal mine worker to top commando

Scientists worry how alive 1.5 temperature limit is

Scientists worry how alive 1.5 temperature limit is

Experts warn of losing a generation to narcotics in J&K

Experts warn of losing a generation to narcotics in J&K

 