Sanjay Mishra’s ‘Alchemist’ unveiled at Cannes festival

Actor Sanjay Mishra calls Alchemist one of the 'most challenging scripts he got in his career'

DH Web Desk
DH Web Desk,
  • May 28 2022, 18:43 ist
  • updated: May 28 2022, 20:10 ist
Sanjay Mishra on the poster of Bollywood movie 'Alchemist'

Bollywood actor Sanjay Mishra starrer Alchemist, directed by Rupesh Paul and produced by Charul Barot, had its official media launch at the 75th Cannes Film Festival in France.

Team ‘Paramaah Pictures’ released the poster of the movie in the film market Marche Du Film. The film narrates the story of old Suki, an alchemist who researches on a unique way for a graceful death using his knowledge of Alchemy.

Actor Sanjay Mishra calls Alchemist one of the “most challenging scripts he got in his career”. In the poster, Sanjay Mishra was seen sharing a romantic moment with a young girl. “It’s a proud moment to launch our movie in Cannes and announce the next when India is the ‘country of honour’ this year," said Charul Barot, the producer

The international press release from Cannes also announced Paramaah’s next project Once Upon a Time in India in the festival city. This much-talked about project is based on a drug war between two famous cartels in India. The period drama tells the story of the illegal marijuana farms across the country and their nexus with the international drug mafia.

Actors Mahesh Manjrekar, Abhimanyu Singh, Rajpal Yadav, ‘Pushpa’ fame Sunil Varma, Madhoo Shah, and Atul Srivastava have been roped in for the new project. The shoot will happen in Ladakh, Spiti and Lucknow in the first week of June.

News
Entertainment News
Entertainment
Bollywood news
Cannes Film Festival
Cannes
Rupesh Paul
Sanjay Mishra

