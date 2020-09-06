Sanjay Raut seeks apology from Kangana Ranaut over comments on Mumbai

Raut seeks apology from Kangana over comments on Mumbai

PTI, Mumbai,
  • Sep 06 2020, 14:59 ist
  • updated: Sep 06 2020, 14:59 ist
Bollywood actor Kangana Ranaut. Credit: AFP Photo

Shiv Sena leader Sanjay Raut on Sunday demanded that actress Kangana Ranaut apologise for her comments against Mumbai and Maharashtra.

Ranaut in a tweet recently compared Mumbai to Pakistan-occupied Kashmir (PoK).

Asked if he would apologise for his remark against Ranaut while reacting to her tweet on a TV channel, Raut told reporters that "anybody who lives and works here and speaks ill of Mumbai, Maharashtra and Marathi people, I would say apologise first".

In a tweet, Ranaut recently asked, "Why is Mumbai feeling like Pakistan-occupied-Kashmir?". She had tagged a September 1 news report where Raut purportedly said she should not come back to Mumbai if she was afraid of the city police.

The Rajya Sabha member on Friday urged the Maharashtra government to take against people defaming the city police.

He had also asked Ranaut to tour the PoK first to see the situation prevailing there.

Ranaut, who is currently in her home state Himachal Pradesh, also tweeted that she will be returning to Mumbai on September 9 and dared anyone to stop her.

