Sara Ali Khan to play freedom fighter in OTT film 'Ae Watan Mere Watan'

Sara to play freedom fighter in 'Ae Watan Mere Watan'

IANS
IANS, Mumbai,
  • Oct 04 2022, 20:05 ist
  • updated: Oct 04 2022, 20:05 ist
Sara Ali Khan. Credit: AFP Photo

Bollywood actress Sara Ali Khan, who was last seen in the streaming movie Atrangi Re, will be headlining another streaming movie titled Ae Watan Mere Watan. The film is set to go on floors this month.

The revelation was made by Bollywood star Varun Dhawan, who is the Prime Video Bae. In his signature, inimitable style, Varun revealed that Sara Ali Khan will play a valiant, lion-hearted freedom fighter in a fictional tale set against the backdrop of Quit India Movement in 1942.

Ae Watan Mere Watan is a thriller drama inspired by true events. It has been written by Darab Farooqui and Kannan Iyer.

A Dharmatic Entertainment Production, the film is being produced by Karan Johar and Apoorva Mehta, with Somen Mishra serving as the co-producer and is being directed by Iyer. The film will be released directly on OTT platform Prime Video.

Sara Ali Khan
bollywood
Entertainment News
OTT platform
Prime Video
Varun Dhawan

