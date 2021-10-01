'Sardar Udham' trailer talk: A gamechanger for Vicky Kaushal?

The streaming giant Amazon Prime Video on Thursday (September 30) unveiled the official trailer of ace filmmaker Shoojit Sircar's upcoming movie Sardar Udham much to the delight of cinephiles. It features Vicky Kaushal in a new avatar and highlights a forgotten hero's contribution to the Indian freedom struggle. So, has the video been able to create a buzz? Here are the key takeaways from the trailer.

Effective and in safe hands



It begins with a hard-hitting voiceover in which a British character says that Indians never forgive those who offend them. This builds an aura around the titular character. As the trailer progresses, the viewers learn that he is a braveheart who strives to break the shackles of injustice and oppression. Kaushal's classy look is a complete departure from anything that he's sported in the past and proves to be a highlight of the trailer. Sircar had previously helped Ayushmann Khurrana scale new heights with Vicky Donor. It, now, appears that is set to give the Bhoot actor one of the finest films of his career.

Realistic drama

Music is widely regarded as a hallmark of commercial cinema. Border, for example, featured popular songs such as Sandese Aate Hai and Aye Jaate He Lamhe. Sardar Udham appears to be an exception as the trailer does not feature songs. This suggests that the film will cater to those fond of realistic storytelling.

'Massy' dialogues on the cards

Kaushal emerged as a force to be reckoned with when he starred in the 2019 blockbuster Uri, a war drama with patriotic undertones. It clicked with the younger generation due to the effective presentation and the 'How's the josh?' dialogue. Like Uri, Sardar Udham too apparently has a fair share of 'massy' dialogues. The 'murder ko protest' line, is a highlight of the trailer. The presentation here, however, seems less cinematic than what fans saw in Uri.

'

Big win for OTT?

There's no denying the fact that OTT has emerged as an alternative to theatres for producers over the past year. Big-ticket films such as Laxmii, Sadak 2 and Gulabo Sitabo premiered digitally as theatres were closed due to the Covid-19 pandemic. Sardar Udham with its battle scenes and protest sequences, which are quite evident in the trailer, has been designed for a big screen experience. The fact that it will be released on OTT may not go down too well with a section of the audience especially as theatres in Maharasthra are set to reopen later this month.

