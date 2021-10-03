'Sarkaru Vaari Paata': Mahesh Babu set to join the film's Spain schedule

Telugu star Mahesh Babu is set to join the Spain schedule of his upcoming movie Sarkaru Vaari Paata, according to reports. Major portions of the film have already been shot in Hyderabad and Goa and the remaining ones will be wrapped up in the coming weeks. The biggie is touted to be an actioner with family elements and reportedly revolves around banking fraud. It has garnered a fair deal of attention due to the 'massy' teaser, which suggests that things are heading in the right direction. Sarkaru Vaari Paata has been directed by Parasuram, who rose to fame with the Vijay Deverakonda-starrer Geetha Govindam, and marks his first collaboration with 'Prince'.

The film stars Keerthy Suresh as the leading lady and is one of the biggest releases of her career. The star garnered a fair deal of attention when she delivered a National Award-winning performance in Mahanati, a film based on the life of yesteryear superstar Savitri, but failed to keep the momentum going as films such as Sandakozhi 2 and Miss India did not meet expectations. She was last seen in Rang De, a commercial disappointment. It remains to be seen whether Sarkaru Vaari Paata helps her regain her mojo.

The flick is slated to hit the screens on January 13. It will face stiff competition from Prabhas' Radhe Shyam and the Pawan Kalyan-starrer Bheemla Nayak.

Mahesh Babu, meanwhile, is going through a busy phase on the work front. He is set to collaborate with Trivikram Srinivas for SSMB 28, which is touted to be 'massier' than their previous films Athadu and Khaleja. It features Pooja Hegde as the leading lady and is her second outing with 'Super Star' as the two had previously teamed up for Maharshi. The Spyder hero also has a movie with Baahubali helmer S S Rajamouli for an adventure drama after Jakkanna's latest magnum opus Rise Roar Revolt (RRR) hits the screens.