Sarkaru Vaari Paata: Mahesh Babu starrer to revolve around banking frauds?

Mahesh Babu is arguably one of the biggest and most bankable names in the Telugu film industry. The mass hero enjoys an enviable fan following due to his impressive body of work, gripping screen presence and intelligent selection of roles. 'Prince' will soon be beginning work on the eagerly-awaited Sarkaru Vaari Paata, directed by Geetha Govindam helmer Parasuram.

The film, previously referred to as Mahesh 27, has piqued curiosity as it features 'Super Star' in a new avatar. According to several reports, the movie is likely to revolve around banking frauds and carry a powerful message. The biggie reportedly features the Spyder actor in the roles of a pawnbroker and a banker. Given Parasuram's brand of storytelling, it is unlikely to feature mass elements or punch dialogues. The movie might, however, appeal to the family audience.

Sarkaru Vaari Paata features Keerthy Suresh as the leading lady and marks her first collaboration with MB. Nivetha Thomas, who was seen in the recently-released V, too is likely to be a part of the cast. A while ago, it was rumoured that actor Sudeep would be playing the villain in Sarkaru Vaari Paata and this created a great deal of buzz among fans. 'Deepanna', however, refused to confirm the reports.

Coming back to Mahesh Babu, he was last seen in the Sankranti release Sarileru Neekevvaru that did well at the box office despite releasing a day before the Allu Arjun starrer Ala Vaikunthapurramuloo. The film, directed by Anil Ravipudi, had an impressive cast that included Rashmika Mandanna, Prakash Raj and 'Lady Amitabh' Vijayashanti.

Many feel, Sarkaru Vaari Paata might help him continue his 'winning streak' at the box office.

He will also be collaborating with SS Rajamouli for a pan-India movie to be shot against a grand budget. The biggie will, however, go on the floors only after the Baahubali helmer wraps up Rise Roar Revolt (RRR), featuring Jr NTR and Ram Charan as the parallel leads.