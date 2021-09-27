First single from 'Sarkaru Vaari Paata' to be out soon?

'Sarkaru Vaari Paata' update: First single from Mahesh Babu's movie to be out this Dusherra?

The song has been composed by S Thaman

DH Web Desk,
  • Sep 27 2021, 17:28 ist
  • updated: Sep 27 2021, 17:39 ist
The official poster of the film. Credit: IMDb

The first single from actor Mahesh Babu's upcoming movie Sarkaru Vaari Paata is likely to be released on Dusherra, according to reports. The track has been composed by S Thaman and will cater to 'Prince' fans. The song's title will be released closer to the release date.

Sarkaru Vaari Paata is touted to be an action-packed entertainer and marks Mahesh Babu's first collaboration with director Parasuram, who rose to fame with Geetha Govindam. It stars Keerthy Suresh as the leading lady and is her first film with the Spyder hero. She garnered attention when she delivered a National Award-winning performance in Mahanati, a film based on the life of yesteryear superstar Savitri. Keerthy, however, suffered setbacks when films such as Sandakozhi 2, Penguin and Miss India did not live up to expectations. It remains to be seen whether Sarkaru Vaari Paata helps her regain her lost mojo. 

The film is slated to hit the screens this Sankranti alongside the Prabhas-starrer Radhe Shyam, Ajith Kumar's Valimai and the multistarrer Bheemla Nayak.  This will be the second consecutive Mahesh Babu to hit the screens during the festive season as Sarileru Neekevvaru had premiered in theatres in 2020, emerging as a hit despite facing competition from Allu Arjun's Ala Vaikunthapurramloo

Mahesh Babu, meanwhile, is going through a busy phase on the work front. He will soon collaborate with 'Guruji' Trivikram Srinivas for a mass movie. The two previously teamed up for Athadu and Khaleja. The buzz is that their latest movie may establish as a bankable combination. The film stars Pooja Hegde, who acted opposite Mahesh Babu in Maharshi, as the leading lady and is her third collaboration with the filmmaker. They had previously worked together in Aravinda Sameta and Ala Vaikunthapurramloo.

'Super Star' also has a film with top filmmaker S S Rajamouli, the maverick storyteller behind the Baahubali saga, in his kitty. It will go on floors after the director's latest magnum opus Rise Roar Revolt (RRR) releases in theatres

